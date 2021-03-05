Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.19 Million

Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report $112.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $123.92 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $281.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $749.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $719.83 million to $784.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AHT. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

AHT stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $220.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

