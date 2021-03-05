Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $118.29

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) (LON:AIE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.29 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 142.30 ($1.86). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (AIE.L) shares last traded at GBX 141.24 ($1.85), with a volume of 51,948 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 141.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.29. The company has a market capitalization of £67.65 million and a PE ratio of 22.07.

In other news, insider Jerome Booth purchased 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £4,850.70 ($6,337.47).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

