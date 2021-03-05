Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,315 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 378,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,647,000 after purchasing an additional 63,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

