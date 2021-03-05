Assetmark Inc. Acquires 2,773 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,249,000 after purchasing an additional 424,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,664,000 after purchasing an additional 431,838 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after acquiring an additional 167,101 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $118.43 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.03.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.