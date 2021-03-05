Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 110.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $250.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $135.78 and a one year high of $274.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.