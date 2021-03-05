Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 22,058.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,353 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $96.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.70. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

