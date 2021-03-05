Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,183 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 79.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

NYSE:IDA opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.00. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.