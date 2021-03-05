Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,863,000 after purchasing an additional 241,076 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $135.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

