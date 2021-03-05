Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,360 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after buying an additional 822,466 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 799,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,132,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 791,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

