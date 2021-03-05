Assetmark Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Cintas by 34.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 26.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $326.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

