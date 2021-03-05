Assetmark Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 215.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,962,000 after buying an additional 996,426 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after buying an additional 162,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,190,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,773,000 after buying an additional 123,409 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 206,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,420.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 107,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.67. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

