Assetmark Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after acquiring an additional 545,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,644,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,608,000 after acquiring an additional 328,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

