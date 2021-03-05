Assetmark Inc. Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

ADP stock opened at $171.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.45. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $179.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

