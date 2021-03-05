Assetmark Inc. Purchases 2,851 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 34,997 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 392,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,673,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 35,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 839,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,547,000 after purchasing an additional 119,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of -246.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

