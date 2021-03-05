Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 100.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,180 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 90.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 120.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 99.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 135.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after acquiring an additional 634,670 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $1,373,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $122,479.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,383 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

