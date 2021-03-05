Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $172.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $180.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

