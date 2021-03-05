Assetmark Inc. Sells 5,208 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $188.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $200.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.