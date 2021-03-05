Assetmark Inc. Sells 7,707 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $125.94 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $127.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

