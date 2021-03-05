Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.49

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 1251442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

ASB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at $764,051.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,776 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,739,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 303,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

