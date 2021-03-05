Asura Coin (ASA) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded up 42.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Asura Coin has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. One Asura Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Asura Coin has a total market cap of $57,704.78 and approximately $21.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.44 or 0.00464104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00069054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00077556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00083130 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.71 or 0.00468758 BTC.

Asura Coin Token Profile

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin . Asura Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@asuracoin . The official website for Asura Coin is asuracoin.io . The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin

