Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.87). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $79,235.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,590.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,645 shares of company stock valued at $408,752. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $194,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

