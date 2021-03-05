Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) Trading Up 10.9%

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) shares traded up 10.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. 3,174,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 4,983,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 price objective on Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$270.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

