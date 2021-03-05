Atheios (ATH) Price Up 59.2% This Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Atheios has traded up 59.2% against the US dollar. One Atheios token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $56,582.31 and $35.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,141.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.26 or 0.03150632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.32 or 0.00373057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $501.51 or 0.01020543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.14 or 0.00423564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.00369863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.52 or 0.00247286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00022496 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 41,593,907 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,380,776 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.