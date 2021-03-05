Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $3.65. Atlantic American shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 million, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

