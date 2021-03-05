Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.87. Approximately 103,134 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 80,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

ACBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $475.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

