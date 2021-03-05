Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.93

Shares of Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.93 and traded as high as C$3.69. Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) shares last traded at C$3.66, with a volume of 42,674 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on ATP. TD Securities cut shares of Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.03 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.60 to C$3.03 in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$326.56 million and a PE ratio of -14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

