Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Short Interest Update

Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the January 28th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ATLS stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Atlas Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
About Atlas Energy Group
Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.