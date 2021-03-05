Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Short Interest Update

Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the January 28th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ATLS stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Atlas Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma.

