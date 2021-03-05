Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $5.31 million and $288,186.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.05 or 0.00463356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00069399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00076971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00082447 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.00463336 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.