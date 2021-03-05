Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 138.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $88.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.43. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.