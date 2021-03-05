AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.36% of AtriCure worth $209,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AtriCure by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $10,889,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $1,698,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in AtriCure by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 518,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after buying an additional 40,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

ATRC opened at $62.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $182,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 18,617 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $930,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,455 shares of company stock worth $20,101,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

