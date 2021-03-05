AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,296,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,090,752 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 13.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

