AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,930,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of AT&T worth $400,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,684,117. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $209.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

