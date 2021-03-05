Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $76.98 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Audius has a total market cap of $76.98 million and $32.49 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.41 or 0.00463947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00077054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00084038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00049771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.18 or 0.00465513 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

Buying and Selling Audius

