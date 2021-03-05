AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Short Interest Up 45.2% in February

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the January 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS AULRF opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA, formerly known as Aurelius AG and Aurelius SE & Co KGaA, is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in middle market companies.

