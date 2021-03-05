Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Trading 12.5% Higher

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s share price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $3.16. 18,666,580 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,060% from the average session volume of 1,609,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

Get Auris Medical alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of Auris Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.