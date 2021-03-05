Aurora (AOA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.50 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $23.79 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.11 or 0.00754810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00031501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00042884 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,830,742,967 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

