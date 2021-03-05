Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

NYSE ACB opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

