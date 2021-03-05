Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Desjardins lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 418,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 643,833 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 185,865 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACB opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

