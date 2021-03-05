Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the January 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

AUTLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Austal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Austal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS AUTLF opened at $1.90 on Friday. Austal has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13.

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

