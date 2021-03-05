Auto Market Capitalization Tops $46.88 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for about $3,210.98 or 0.06619811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a total market cap of $46.88 million and $6.61 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.44 or 0.00751335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00025740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00031481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00059281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00042539 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.