Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Increased by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,560 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 4.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $2,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $265.00. 12,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.25, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.98.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

