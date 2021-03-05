Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Increased by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,560 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 4.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $2,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $265.00. 12,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.25, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.98.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
