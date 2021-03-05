AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.15

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.15 and last traded at $83.91, with a volume of 25818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.16.
AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Insiders sold 233,984 shares of company stock valued at $18,044,920 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.