AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.15

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.15 and last traded at $83.91, with a volume of 25818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.16.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Insiders sold 233,984 shares of company stock valued at $18,044,920 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

