AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $77.18 Per Share

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings of $77.18 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2022 earnings at $82.21 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,168.44 on Friday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,297.82. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,193.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,181.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total transaction of $13,490,269.50. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

