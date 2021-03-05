AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $79.27 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $79.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $77.42. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2022 earnings at $18.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $19.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $30.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $83.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

AZO stock opened at $1,168.44 on Friday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,297.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,193.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,181.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

