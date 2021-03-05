Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Hits $1.99 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $23.95 or 0.00049531 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $163.28 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00461493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00068064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00077530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00083916 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.28 or 0.00463825 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00190680 BTC.

Avalanche’s total supply is 377,919,387 coins and its circulating supply is 83,091,256 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

