Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $250.24 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,743 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.1% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Apple were worth $250,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Apple by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 20,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 237,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $120.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.