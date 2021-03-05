AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stake Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $178.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $216.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

