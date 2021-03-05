Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 541.82 ($7.08).

AVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

LON AVST opened at GBX 453.40 ($5.92) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.53. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 497.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 510.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Avast’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

