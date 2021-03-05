Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.72.
In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth about $19,890,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avaya by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 929,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 462.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 645,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
