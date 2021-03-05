Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth about $19,890,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avaya by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 929,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 462.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 645,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

