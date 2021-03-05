Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Declares $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6563 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ CDMOP traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.62. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

