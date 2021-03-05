Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Declares $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6563 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NASDAQ CDMOP traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.62. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile
